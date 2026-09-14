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Putin does not want to agree to a halt in strikes on energy infrastructure before winter – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3386 views

Putin is in no hurry to stop strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure before winter, hoping to increase pressure on Kyiv. Moscow did not confirm Trump's statement.

Putin does not want to agree to a halt in strikes on energy infrastructure before winter – FT

vladimir putin is in no hurry to conclude a deal to halt strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and russia, despite US President Donald Trump’s statement that an agreement had allegedly been reached. Financial Times reports this, citing people familiar with the kremlin’s position, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, putin does not want to conclude such a deal before winter arrives, as he believes that strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure could increase pressure on Kyiv and force Ukraine to make concessions.

Ukraine agreed not to strike energy facilities, and Russia agreed to do the same — Trump14.09.26, 18:27 • 13827 views

A source familiar with russia’s position confirmed to FT that moscow and Kyiv had resumed talks on a possible energy truce. At the same time, russia has not officially confirmed Trump’s statement that an agreement had already been reached.

Trump announced a deal, but Kyiv was surprised

Trump said on Monday that Ukraine and russia had allegedly agreed to halt mutual strikes on energy facilities. According to FT, the statement caught Ukrainian officials off guard, as Kyiv had not received reliable guarantees that russia would honor the agreement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was ready to halt such strikes if international partners could guarantee an actual cessation of russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes.

Ukraine is not certain that russia wants to abide by any agreement

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to FT’s sources, Ukraine had for several months proposed that russia mutually halt strikes on energy facilities, ports, and other critical infrastructure. However, moscow showed no interest in such proposals and instead intensified its attacks.

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said14.09.26, 19:22 • 14994 views

Stepan Haftko

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