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The energy truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is still being worked out; there is no final agreement yet — FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5624 views

The agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure is still being worked out. The FT refutes Trump's claim that a deal has been finalized.

The energy truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is still being worked out; there is no final agreement yet — FT

The cessation of strikes on energy facilities between Ukraine and russia is being worked out; a final agreement has not yet been reached. FT journalist Christopher Miller reported this, citing sources, as reported by UNN.

Trump jumped the gun: according to information from people involved in the process in Kyiv, the matter is being worked out, but they warn that a final agreement has not yet been reached. The details are still unclear 

- the journalist reported.

It should be added

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on critical infrastructure in russia if its partners ensure the same from Moscow.

It should be recalled 

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine had agreed not to strike russia’s energy facilities. russia agreed to do the same. 

Antonina Tumanova

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