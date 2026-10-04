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A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The aircraft carrier "George H. W. Bush" arrived in Phuket after six months of operations in the Middle East. The crew will take a break from October 4–9.

A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the resort island of Phuket: nearly 5,000 military personnel will go ashore, while local authorities estimate the revenue

On Sunday, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier "George H.W. Bush" arrived at the Thai resort island of Phuket; approximately 4,800 service members are on board, having been given an opportunity to rest after six months of participating in U.S. operations in the Middle East, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to the U.S. Navy, over the past six months, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and its strike group supported Operation Epic Fury and provided maritime blockade operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, contributing to security and stability at sea in the Middle East region.

As stated in a U.S. Navy announcement, Phuket was the first port of call for the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group after it departed from bases in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, in March.

The sailors will take part in cultural and community events in Phuket, including excursions and a football match between teams from the United States and Thailand.

The aircraft carrier anchored off the coast; crew members are expected to go ashore through Phuket's deep-water port and spend time on the popular southern resort island from October 4 to 9, local media report.

The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJ02.10.26, 03:56 • 17839 views

Some sailors were seen reaching the shore by boat.

The visit followed a five-day stay at Laem Chabang port in eastern Thailand by another U.S. aircraft carrier — the "Abraham Lincoln," which had approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines on board.

According to the local mayor's estimates, each U.S. service member from the Lincoln's crew could spend up to 3,000 baht (US$89) per day during the visit.

Thailand is the only U.S. ally in mainland Southeast Asia with which the United States has a formal mutual defense treaty.

Antonina Tumanova

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