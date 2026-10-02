The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
The US will send up to 10,000 troops, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, and the Makin Island group to the Middle East. Trump is considering new strikes on Iran as early as November.
The Pentagon is sending a third carrier strike group and additional Marine Corps ships to the Middle East. The Wall Street Journal reports this, UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that, as a result, the U.S. presence in the region will reach up to 10,000 service members, "as President Trump considers the possibility of resuming strikes on Iran after the midterm elections."
According to officials, the ships, fighter jets, Marines and sailors will arrive in the region by the end of November. As Trump recently told aides, he expects the bombing of Iran to resume that same month
It is indicated that the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier left San Diego on September 27 and is heading for a prolonged deployment, which is expected to take place in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In parallel with the carrier strike group, the United States is deploying the Makin Island amphibious ready group to the region.
We remind you
U.S. President Donald Trump said on September 30 that the United States would soon have to decide whether to "blow up" Iran or reach a deal with Tehran, warning that the confrontation would soon end.
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