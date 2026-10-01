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International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

International Coffee Day has been celebrated on October 1 since 2015. We рассказываем about the origin of coffee and its path to popularity in Ukraine.

International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
Illustrative photo

On October 1, International Coffee Day is celebrated around the world. This holiday is dedicated to one of the most popular beverages, which over the centuries has become part of the daily life and culture of many countries. More about when this day was established, where coffee originated, and how it gradually became popular in Ukraine will be told by UNN.

When International Coffee Day was established

International Coffee Day was officially first celebrated on October 1, 2015. The decision to hold the first official International Coffee Day was made by the International Coffee Organization in 2014. The first celebration took place in Milan during Expo 2015. Since then, October 1 has been dedicated each year to coffee and the people involved in its production and consumption. The holiday also became an opportunity to draw attention to the coffee industry and its importance for farmers and entire communities.

Where coffee originated

Ethiopia is considered the homeland of legendary coffee. There are many legends about how people discovered the properties of the coffee tree, but one of the best-known tells of a shepherd named Kaldi, who noticed that his goats became more active after eating the leaves of a coffee tree. Thus, it seems that goats were the discoverers of coffee. The first accounts of the stimulating properties of coffee fruit date back to the 6th century, and later coffee berries became known in the Arab world, particularly in Yemen, while the beverage made from roasted beans began to be consumed much later, approximately from the 15th century.

Coffee gradually spread beyond Arabia. It was drunk in the Middle East, and later the beverage began to gain popularity in Europe as well. The first coffeehouses became places where people not only drank coffee, but also socialized, discussed the news, concluded trade agreements, and simply spent time.

How coffee came to Ukraine

People began drinking coffee in the territory of modern Ukraine as early as the 16th century. At that time, the beverage was known to the inhabitants of the Crimean Khanate and the Black Sea coastal territories, which were under the influence of the Ottoman Empire. Coffee was also familiar to Ukrainian Cossacks, and references to it have survived in historical sources from the 17th century. In particular, coffee beans were among the gifts that Patriarch Macarius III of Antioch brought to Bohdan Khmelnytsky in 1654.

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In Kyiv, however, coffee was known no later than 1679. That year, Scottish soldiers led by Patrick Gordon arrived in the city. Gordon enjoyed the beverage and served it at his parties, but even then coffee was not yet a mass beverage. It became much more popular among Kyiv residents in the second half of the 19th century, when confectioneries and coffeehouses began operating actively in the city. Such establishments gradually became places for meetings, relaxation, and socializing, while coffee became part of urban life. Moreover, Kyiv coffeehouses differed not only in their menus but also in their clientele: some establishments were frequented by representatives of business circles, while others were mainly visited by writers, artists, and the urban bohemian community. A coffeehouse could be a place where, over a cup of coffee, people read the latest newspaper, discussed the news, or played chess.

One well-known example was the Semadeni confectionery in Kyiv, located near Khreshchatyk. Brokers and bankers met there, and the fresh press was an important part of the establishment’s atmosphere, while in other coffeehouses visitors were attracted by cheaper beverages and the opportunity to spend a great deal of time at a table.

What kinds of coffee are there

The most widespread commercial varieties of coffee beans are Arabica and Robusta. The Robusta plant is hardier and has a bitter taste, while Arabica has traditionally been more popular due to its milder flavor characteristics. Liberica also exists, but it is much less widespread. 

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Roasting plays an important role in the taste of the beverage. During this process, green beans change color and increase in volume, while numerous aromatic compounds develop inside them. Depending on the roasting method, several levels are distinguished—from light to very dark—and different degrees of roasting are used for different methods of preparing coffee.

Coffee as part of global culture

Over the centuries of its existence, coffee spread far beyond the regions where it was first cultivated. Along with the beverage, traditions of preparing and serving it developed, and Americano, latte, cappuccino, and other coffee drinks became an integral part of modern life. Today, October 1, International Coffee Day reminds us not only of the popular beverage but also of the long history of its spread.

Interesting facts about coffee

Coffee is a fruit. Coffee "beans" are actually seeds that grow inside berries called coffee cherries.

Brazil ranks first in the world in coffee production. Vietnam and Colombia follow on the list.

The world's most expensive coffee is called Kopi Luwak and costs hundreds of dollars. This coffee is roasted after it has been eaten, digested, and excreted by an Asian palm civet. Thanks to natural fermentation, this coffee acquires a distinctive sweet flavor.Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world. Every year, people drink about 400 billion cups.

Coffee has a centuries-old history and has been known to humanity for more than seven centuries.

There are more than 200,000 coffee shops in Italy because coffee is an important part of Italian culture. Italians even have their own traditions regarding when to drink different types of coffee.

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As brewed coffee cools, it releases more than 700 chemical compounds that create its aroma.

Coffee came to Brazil through smuggling. In 1727, coffee-tree seedlings were secretly taken from France to Brazil.

Alla Kiosak

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