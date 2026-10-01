Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones - how many were neutralized by air defense

Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones during the night of October 1. Of these, 87 were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What the enemy attacked with and where from

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 1 (from 18:00 on September 30), the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed-type attack UAVs (63 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type imitation drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo—in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Hvardiiske.

How many were neutralized

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types," the statement from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff