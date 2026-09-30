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Moldova records an airspace violation by a UAV for the third time in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

An object from the direction of Ukraine crossed into Moldova's airspace at 20:45. The airspace in the country's central region was closed.

Moldova records an airspace violation by a UAV for the third time in a day

Moldova's Ministry of Defense reported the third violation of the country's airspace that day by an object that flew in from Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the object crossed the border at 20:45 from the direction of the village of Shershentsi, Vinnytsia district, heading toward the settlement of Slobozia-Rașcov in Transnistria. It later proceeded toward the village of Țipova, Rezina district.

Against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's massive attacks on Ukraine, the Air Operations Service of the National Army reports an unauthorized flight in the national airspace at 20:45. The airspace in the central region was closed

- the statement said.

Moldova's Ministry of Defense added that the Air Operations Service continues to monitor the country's airspace in coordination with the competent authorities and partners.

We remind you

A drone flew in and exploded near the city of Bender in Moldova on the morning of September 30, amid the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine. Fighter jets were scrambled again in Romania overnight.

The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on Kyiv29.09.26, 01:56 • 17056 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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