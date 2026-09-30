Tomorrow, electricity outage schedules will be introduced in Ukraine — who will be disconnected and when

On Thursday, October 1, power outage schedules will have to be implemented in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, tomorrow, October 1, consumption restrictions will have to be introduced in some regions of Ukraine:

08:00–21:00 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and businesses;

08:00–11:00 and 16:00–21:00 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 0.5 of a queue).

"The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. The situation in the energy system may change. Follow announcements on the pages of the distribution system operators (oblenergos) in your region," the statement said.

Recall

After emergency outages, Kyiv is returning to stabilization schedules. Schedules have also been introduced in the Kyiv region, but not for all groups.