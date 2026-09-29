Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surname

The daughter of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Zahara, has shortened her previously hyphenated surname. UNN reports this, citing E! News.

Details

Twenty-one-year-old Zahara has officially renounced her father's surname, and a Los Angeles court in the United States granted her request to retain only her mother's surname.

"After reviewing the case materials, the court hereby rules as follows: as there are no objections, the petition for a name change is granted," reads a court document filed on September 28 and obtained by E! News. "The order has been signed and entered. The petitioner's name is changed from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie," the document states.

Zahara filed a petition to change her name in June, nearly a month after graduating from Spelman College in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

In July, she published notice of her intention in the Los Angeles Daily Journal, fulfilling California's requirement that a name-change petition be published in a local newspaper so that anyone who objects to the name change could submit a written objection before the final hearing.

Although Zahara's legal name change has only just been finalized, she has already been using her mother's surname for many years. When she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in 2023, she introduced herself in an intake video as Zahara Marley Jolie.

And at her graduation ceremony earlier this year, she was again introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie when she walked onto the stage to receive her diploma.

Addendum

Zahara is the second of Brad and Angelina's six children to receive permission for a legal name change, choosing to remove the surname of the star of "F1 The Movie" from her name. The former couple's 20-year-old daughter, Shiloh, received similar permission in 2024 after filing a petition on her 18th birthday.

Since then, her siblings, 25-year-old Maddox and 18-year-old Vivienne, have also taken similar steps this year. Approval of their name-change requests is currently pending.