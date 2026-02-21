Brad Pitt
American actor and producer
Brad Pitt (William Bradley Pitt) is an American actor and film producer, born on December 18, 1963, in the USA. He is one of Hollywood's most famous and successful actors, known for his roles in dramatic, adventure, and crime films.
Brad Pitt gained worldwide popularity through films such as "Fight Club," "Se7en," "Ocean's Eleven," "Troy," and many others. In addition to his acting career, he is actively involved in producing and charity work.
1991
First major success after his role in the film "Thelma & Louise."
1999
Worldwide recognition after the release of the film "Fight Club."
2004
Played the lead role in the film "Troy."
2014
As a producer, he received an Oscar for the film "12 Years a Slave."
2020
Received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
2025
Remains one of the most famous figures in world cinema