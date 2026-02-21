Brad Pitt

American actor and producer

Brad Pitt (William Bradley Pitt) is an American actor and film producer, born on December 18, 1963, in the USA. He is one of Hollywood's most famous and successful actors, known for his roles in dramatic, adventure, and crime films. Brad Pitt gained worldwide popularity through films such as "Fight Club," "Se7en," "Ocean's Eleven," "Troy," and many others. In addition to his acting career, he is actively involved in producing and charity work.