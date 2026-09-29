Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separation

American actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor managed to rekindle their relationship after several years apart, with working together with a therapist being one of the key factors. E! News reports on the story of their reconciliation, writes UNN.

Details

Stiller and Taylor married in 2000, but in 2017 announced their separation after 17 years of marriage. At the same time, they never officially divorced and continued to raise their daughter Ella and son Quinlin together.

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According to Taylor, the breakup was caused by the couple no longer being able to find common ground on many issues. The situation changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they once again found themselves under the same roof with their children.

The couple underwent therapy

Ben and I spent a lot of time working on ourselves with a therapist. We would log on to Zoom, have therapy sessions, and truly find our way back – Taylor said.

However, the reconciliation was not immediate. According to Stiller, they lived in the same house for nearly a year before fully restoring their relationship. The actor also admitted that throughout their separation, he did not want their marriage to end permanently.

Stiller believes that what proved decisive in restoring their relationship was both of their desire to preserve their family. According to him, after going through the separation, they began to appreciate what they had much more. The couple remains together today – they have now been married for 26 years.

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