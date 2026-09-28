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Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Cameron Rorrison publicly said goodbye for the first time to Presley Gerber, who died at 27. The cause of death is still being determined.

Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27

Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Cameron Rorrison published an emotional farewell to him several days after the death of the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

Rorrison, who dated Presley from 2018 to 2020, said that she found it difficult to find words capable of conveying what kind of person he was.

Everyone who was lucky enough to know Presley will know and remember him for his wide-open heart, incredible compassion, and understanding"

- she wrote.

The cause of death is still being determined

Presley Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. Santa Monica police reported a suspected overdose, but the official cause of death has not yet been established. Law enforcement officials also said that no signs of violent death had been found.

The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdose22.09.26, 17:01 • 19892 views

After the autopsy, Gerber’s body was cremated. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that additional studies were needed for a final conclusion.

During his lifetime, Presley spoke publicly about his struggle with addiction and mental health problems. In 2023, he said that he wanted to use his own experience to help people who found themselves in a similar situation.

Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthday28.09.26, 01:05 • 2866 views

Stepan Haftko

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