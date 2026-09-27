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The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2076 views

The Kremlin called the potential provision of Starlink to Ukraine for long-range strikes against Russia potentially dangerous. The United States has not announced a final decision.

The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia

The Kremlin warned against giving Ukraine the opportunity to use Starlink satellite communications for long-range strikes on Russian territory. The spokesperson for the dictator of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, called such a move "potentially dangerous," The Moscow Times reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

This would be a very detrimental, potentially dangerous and reckless step

– Peskov said.

He also claims that Russia has the technological capabilities to counter such threats. At the same time, Peskov expressed hope that Russia’s Starlink equivalent – the Rassvet satellite system – would soon operate more effectively.

Ukraine raised the issue of Starlink for long-range strikes

According to the Financial Times, Ukraine approached Elon Musk about the possibility of using Starlink to control drones during strikes on targets deep inside Russia. Musk allegedly did not rule out such a decision, but stressed that it required political approval from the White House.

Zelenskyy again discussed access to Starlink with Trump for striking targets in the Russian Federation23.09.26, 12:31 • 4921 view

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also raised this issue during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. In particular, they discussed the possibility of attacking Russian infrastructure used to launch ballistic missiles at a distance of up to 200 km from the Ukrainian border.

According to U.S. media reports, Zelenskyy returned to the issue of Starlink during September talks with Trump in New York, but no final decision on expanding Ukraine’s ability to use the system has yet been announced.

The President of Finland asked Elon Musk to expand Starlink for Ukraine25.09.26, 12:14 • 4326 views

Stepan Haftko

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