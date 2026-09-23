During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump said whom Ukraine should contact to obtain approval for using Starlink against targets in the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN, citing a post by NEWSMAX journalist Nana Sajaia on the social network X.

Details

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Ukrainians raised the issue of Starlink during their meeting with Trump at the UN General Assembly, in particular, the use of Starlink to strike targets in Russia.

You need to talk to Elon (Musk, ed.) about this - Donald Trump replied.

The parties also reportedly discussed licensing the production of Patriot systems. At the same time, the Ukrainian official noted that this was a "long-term issue."

A senior Ukrainian official told me that the bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was "very good. In terms of tone and perception, it was very positive" - Nana Saja emphasized.

We remind you

The Russian satellite system "Rassvet-3," which is being developed as an analogue of Starlink, still has not reached its planned orbit at an altitude of 800 km six months after deployment began. Most of the spacecraft from the first batch have already remained at an altitude of approximately 507 km for about three months