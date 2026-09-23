Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeup
Kyiv • UNN
59-year-old Pamela Anderson appeared at Vogue World in Milan with smoky eyes and wearing a gold-toned Ferragamo dress. This is a rare appearance with makeup since 2023.
59-year-old Pamela Anderson, who for several years had barely worn makeup at public events, has unexpectedly returned to a glamorous look. The actress appeared with striking smoky eyes at the Vogue World show as part of Milan Fashion Week, E! News reports, writes UNN.
Details
Anderson used black eyeliner, gray eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. She completed the look with a golden Ferragamo maxi dress and chunky jewelry.
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from23.09.26, 00:05 • 9342 views
This is one of the rare occasions since 2023 when the Baywatch star has appeared on the red carpet wearing noticeable makeup.
Why Anderson gave up makeup
The actress previously explained that her decision to appear without cosmetics more often was a personal choice, not a public statement.
It's just like me—to go against the tide and do the opposite
At the same time, the actress never completely gave up cosmetics. In particular, in 2024 she made an exception for the Met Gala, where she appeared wearing makeup by makeup artist Pat McGrath.
Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancer23.09.26, 01:06 • 3726 views