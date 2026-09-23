Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeup

59-year-old Pamela Anderson, who for several years had barely worn makeup at public events, has unexpectedly returned to a glamorous look. The actress appeared with striking smoky eyes at the Vogue World show as part of Milan Fashion Week, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Anderson used black eyeliner, gray eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. She completed the look with a golden Ferragamo maxi dress and chunky jewelry.

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This is one of the rare occasions since 2023 when the Baywatch star has appeared on the red carpet wearing noticeable makeup.

Why Anderson gave up makeup

The actress previously explained that her decision to appear without cosmetics more often was a personal choice, not a public statement.

It's just like me—to go against the tide and do the opposite —Anderson said, calling the new approach to her appearance “liberating, fun, and a little rebellious.”

At the same time, the actress never completely gave up cosmetics. In particular, in 2024 she made an exception for the Met Gala, where she appeared wearing makeup by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

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