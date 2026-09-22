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Pfizer CEO plans to attend a White House dinner honoring China's leader; Musk, Bezos and Cook will also be at the event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Albert Bourla plans to attend Trump's dinner honoring Xi Jinping. The heads of leading technology and financial companies are also expected among the guests.

Pfizer CEO plans to attend a White House dinner honoring China's leader; Musk, Bezos and Cook will also be at the event

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla plans to attend the official dinner that U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting on Thursday evening for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Reuters reports this, citing a source familiar with the matter, according to UNN.

Details

This week, Trump will host the Chinese leader at the White House for their second meeting in a year. The leaders seek to stabilize relations that are under pressure due to a range of issues — from trade to the situation surrounding Taiwan and Iran, as well as global concerns about the development of artificial intelligence.

The automotive industry urged Trump not to allow Chinese automakers into the market ahead of his meeting with Xi18.09.26, 20:55 • 8378 views

Other dinner guests will include the heads of leading technology companies, including Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Tim Cook (Apple), Elon Musk (Tesla), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), and Michael Dell (Dell Technologies). JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser are also expected to attend.

Trump to personally meet Xi at military base: White House unveils state visit program19.09.26, 09:21 • 4277 views

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