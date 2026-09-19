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Trump to personally meet Xi at military base: White House unveils state visit program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Donald Trump will personally meet Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on September 23. The following day, the leaders will hold talks and a state dinner.

Trump to personally meet Xi at military base: White House unveils state visit program

U.S. President Donald Trump will personally greet Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Washington, and the following day the leaders will hold bilateral talks and attend a state dinner. The White House has released a detailed program for the Chinese leader's state visit, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, will arrive in the United States on Wednesday, September 23. Their plane will land at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Trump will personally greet the Chinese leader at the airport. An official arrival ceremony will also take place there, which, Bloomberg notes, is rare practice for a military base.

Talks and state dinner

The main events are scheduled for September 24. Trump will greet Xi and Peng Liyuan at the White House, after which the presidents will attend a military review in the Rose Garden and hold a bilateral meeting.

Ahead of Xi's expected visit to the United States, Beijing and Washington's top diplomats are preparing for contacts at the "highest level"17.09.26, 18:02 • 6988 views

In the evening, Donald and Melania Trump will host the Chinese leader and his wife at a state dinner in the East Room of the White House. At the beginning of the event, Trump and Xi will deliver speeches. The heads of major technology and financial companies are expected to be among the guests.

Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan will also hold a separate event in Washington, although the White House has not yet disclosed its details.

On September 25, Trump and the U.S. first lady will invite Xi and his wife for tea at the White House. After that, they will visit the National Archives, where the Chinese leader will be shown the United States' founding documents.

After the program concludes, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan will head to Andrews Air Force Base to depart the United States.

The US nearly started a war with China over an erroneous AI-generated report – CNN19.09.26, 09:10 • 10936 views

Stepan Haftko

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