"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles

Russia once again launched a massive ballistic attack on an oil and gas facility in the Poltava region. The new Russian strike caused critical destruction, effectively making restoration impossible. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group on September 22, UNN writes.

At night, the Russians attacked an oil and gas facility in the Poltava region with ballistic missiles - Naftogaz stated.

According to the company, "at least five missiles struck technological facilities that had already been shut down and non-operational for a long time." Since 2022, this facility has reportedly been subjected to Russian attacks dozens of times, both by drones and missiles, "and its equipment has long been and for a prolonged period rendered inoperable."

"The current strike caused critical destruction, effectively making the restoration and operation of the facility impossible," Naftogaz emphasized.

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