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Erdoğan called for abolishing the veto power in the UN Security Council and eliminating permanent members

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The President of Türkiye proposed reforming the UN Security Council without permanent members and veto power. Ankara plans to create a coalition in support of the changes.

Erdoğan called for abolishing the veto power in the UN Security Council and eliminating permanent members

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a sweeping reform of the UN Security Council that would include abolishing the veto and abandoning the system of permanent membership. He wrote this in a column for Bloomberg Opinion, UNN reports.

Details

According to Erdoğan, the current structure of the Security Council remains a reflection of the world order formed after World War II and no longer corresponds to the modern balance of power.

The Turkish president stressed that simply expanding the Security Council by granting privileged status to new countries would not be enough, as this would only increase the number of states with exceptional powers.

Erdoğan proposes completely changing the principle of forming the Security Council

Abolishing the veto should be both the starting point and the fundamental strategic goal of any meaningful reform

— Erdoğan said.

He proposed a system under which there would be no permanent members of the Security Council at all. Instead, the UN General Assembly would elect states to the Security Council for a set term on a rotational basis. To serve again, a country would have to once more secure the support of a majority of UN member states.

Erdoğan also advocated strengthening the powers of the General Assembly and the Security Council's accountability to it.

We cannot build the international order of the future while preserving the hierarchies of the past

— the Turkish president emphasized.

According to him, Ankara will work to form a broad international coalition in support of UN reform, the abolition of the veto, and strengthening the role of elected members of the Security Council.

Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduled22.09.26, 04:51 • 10080 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
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Bloomberg L.P.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
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