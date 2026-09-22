“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake Bongiovi

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced the arrival of their second child — a boy — by publishing his first photo. E! News reports on the addition to the family of the "Stranger Things" star, writes UNN.

Details

Brown published a family photo on Instagram showing her, Bongiovi and their daughter holding the newborn's hand. The parents did not show the boy's face.

For the 22-year-old actress and the 24-year-old son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, this is already their second child. The couple married in 2024.

The couple are already raising a daughter

In August 2025, Brown and Bongiovi announced that they had adopted a girl. The couple still has not revealed her name or face, explaining that they want to protect the child's privacy.

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The actress previously said that adoption had long been her dream. According to Brown, she and her husband learned a great deal in advance about parenthood and the specifics of adoption.

Brown also decided to announce the birth of her son without revealing details about the child — the published photo shows only his hand.

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