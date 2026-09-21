$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
08:58 PM • 3650 views
"System's Agony": Every Third Vote May Have Been Rigged in the Elections to the Russian State Duma
08:28 PM • 6926 views
Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian
08:19 PM • 6656 views
Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 25050 views
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
04:38 PM • 27905 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer
September 21, 03:35 PM • 18156 views
Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declaredVideo
September 21, 02:49 PM • 28899 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
September 21, 01:47 PM • 18312 views
Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded
September 21, 01:43 PM • 19753 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
September 21, 12:51 PM • 29565 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.8m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news
AfD overtook Merz’s party in the election and called on him to resign after a historic defeatSeptember 21, 11:58 AM • 5746 views
The ESBU declares that transparency and integrity matter to business: aircraft leasing could become a test for the BureauSeptember 21, 12:47 PM • 16224 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 27203 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 28921 views
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideoSeptember 21, 03:07 PM • 14981 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 25050 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer04:38 PM • 27905 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 02:49 PM • 28899 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 29066 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 27351 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake BongioviPhoto09:06 PM • 1218 views
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideoSeptember 21, 03:07 PM • 15123 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 33260 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 56778 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 56689 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
Financial Times
Social network
Truth Social

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6922 views

Trump plans to pressure Zelenskyy over a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure. Kyiv is ready to take steps if Russia stops the attacks.

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to insist on an agreement on a mutual halt to Ukrainian and Russian strikes against energy infrastructure during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York. The Guardian reports, according to UNN.

Details

The presidents’ meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly. The publication links Trump’s position, in particular, to the sharp rise in global diesel prices.

Ukraine has recently stepped up long-range strikes against Russia’s energy infrastructure. Last weekend, Ukrainian forces carried out a large-scale attack on the Moscow region, during which a major oil refinery in Moscow was hit.

Trump calls for strikes on Russian oil refineries to stop

On Monday, Trump said that Ukraine’s strikes had knocked out a significant portion of Russia’s diesel production capacity. At the same time, the U.S. president called on Kyiv to stop such attacks because of a fuel shortage on the global market.

Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios20.09.26, 23:45 • 16397 views

According to The Guardian, during his visit to Ireland last week, Trump also urged Zelenskyy not to attack Russian diesel production facilities. On Sunday, the presidents held a phone call during which, according to the Financial Times, the issue of diesel fuel was one of the main topics.

The average price of diesel fuel in the United States reached a record $6.50 per gallon on Monday, compared with $3.19 a year earlier. Prices rose amid the war with Iran, shipping restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz, and a reduction in Russian refining capacity.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for reciprocal de-escalation measures if Russia stopped strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and facilities connected with food exports.

Last week, Trump said that an agreement on an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia had allegedly been reached. However, as The Guardian notes, the agreement was not actually finalized, and Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy and other critical infrastructure continued.

Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded21.09.26, 16:47 • 18312 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Republic of Ireland
The Guardian
Financial Times
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran