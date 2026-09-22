The EU failed to agree on lifting sanctions against Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman

The countries of the European Union have so far failed to reach a consensus on removing Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from the sanctions lists. EU ambassadors will continue discussing the issue on Tuesday, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

Initially, sources at the meeting in Brussels reported that a decision to personally lift sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman had been virtually agreed. However, one European diplomat later stated that there was no final agreement.

EU decision on extending sanctions against Russia is expected - Sybiha explained why excluding Usmanov and Fridman is unacceptable

The issue concerning the two businessmen is being considered as part of a broader agreement to extend sanctions against thousands of Russian individuals and legal entities for three years at once, instead of the usual six or 12 months.

France and Luxembourg seek exemptions

In early September, France joined Slovakia, which is insisting that Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov be removed from the sanctions list. This position has caused dissatisfaction among some EU countries.

Luxembourg, for its part, supported lifting personal sanctions against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

EU ambassadors are to return to discussing both issues on Tuesday.

The EU still cannot agree on sanctions against russia — France and Luxembourg are making matters more complicated with their demands