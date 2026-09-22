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Russia strikes railway and electrical substations — what is known about the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

As a result of the nighttime attack on Kyiv and 13 regions, four people were killed and 11 injured. Businesses, warehouses, the railway, and energy infrastructure were damaged.

Russia strikes railway and electrical substations — what is known about the consequences

Russia attacked Kyiv and 13 regions of Ukraine during the night of September 22; businesses, warehouses, railways and the energy sector came under attack. Four people are known to have been killed and 11 injured. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on social media on September 22, UNN writes.

Another massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian cities. The Russians are deliberately striking businesses, farms, warehouses, railways, the energy sector and residential buildings. During the night and morning, 13 regions, as well as Kyiv, came under attack

— Koretskyi wrote.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Oniks and ballistic missiles; Kalibr missile and 185 of 220 drones neutralized22.09.26, 08:39 • 2570 views

Which regions came under attack

As reported by Koretskyi:

  • in Dnipro, four people were killed and six more injured as a result of a missile strike. The rescue operation is ongoing. There is also serious destruction in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad;
    • in the Poltava, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, the enemy attacked energy and railway infrastructure. Several electrical substations in different regions came under attack that night;
      • in Kyiv, residential buildings were damaged and five people were injured as a result of the attack.

        In the Kyiv region, 34 facilities were damaged as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, with the most damage in Bucha District22.09.26, 09:15 • 1990 views

        Julia Shramko

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