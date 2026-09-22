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In the Kyiv region, 34 facilities were damaged as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, with the most damage in Bucha District

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Russian drones damaged 34 facilities in four districts of the Kyiv region. The most destruction was recorded in Bucha District.

In the Kyiv region, 34 facilities were damaged as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, with the most damage in Bucha District

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces once again launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with strike UAVs, causing damage in 4 districts. A total of 34 facilities were damaged, including residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles. This was reported by the head of the regional state administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. Over the past day, 34 facilities were damaged in the region. The consequences were recorded in Bucha, Obukhiv, Brovary, and Bila Tserkva districts

- the statement said.

The greatest amount of damage was recorded in Bucha District — 17 facilities: 12 private homes, 3 vehicles, a warehouse, and an enterprise.

In Obukhiv District, 8 facilities were damaged: 6 private homes and 2 vehicles.

In Brovary District — 8 facilities: 4 private homes, 3 vehicles, and a production and warehouse facility.

In Bila Tserkva District, 1 private home was damaged.

Services continue to work and document the consequences of the enemy attack.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Oniks and ballistic missiles; Kalibr missile and 185 of 220 drones neutralized22.09.26, 08:39 • 1388 views

Olga Rozgon

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