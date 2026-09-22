Russia attacked Ukraine with Oniks and ballistic missiles; Kalibr missile and 185 of 220 drones neutralized

Russia launched missiles at Ukraine during the night of September 22, including Oniks missiles, ballistic missiles, and 4 Kalibr missiles, as well as 220 drones, including 8 Banderol drones; one cruise missile and 185 drones, including all the Banderol drones, were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What the enemy attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 22 (starting at 18:00 on September 21), the enemy attacked with:

Oniks anti-ship missiles from Russia’s Rostov Region;

Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk, Rostov, and Voronezh regions;

4 sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the waters of the Caspian Sea;

8 Banderol/Dan-T missiles from the airspace over Russia’s Belgorod Region;

212 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones) and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; Hvardiiske and Chauda – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Which regions came under attack

"The main directions of the attack were Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

How the air defense worked

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 186 targets:

1 Kalibr cruise missile;

8 Banderol/Dan-T missiles;

177 Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

The General Staff reported Russia’s losses on the front in Ukraine over the past day