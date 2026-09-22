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The General Staff reported Russia’s losses on the front in Ukraine over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,230 Russian military personnel, 3 tanks, 42 artillery systems, and 1,441 UAVs. The total losses of the Russian army reached 1,520,880 personnel.

The General Staff reported Russia’s losses on the front in Ukraine over the past day

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces killed and wounded another 1,230 Russian military personnel, and also destroyed 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, and 42 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,520,880 military personnel.

The Russians also lost 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1 air-defense system, and 8 ground-based robotic systems over the past day.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,400 Russian UAVs

According to the General Staff, over the past day the Defense Forces destroyed 1,441 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 312 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4 units of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost 12,364 tanks, 25,374 armored combat vehicles, 50,184 artillery systems, 2,151 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,663 air-defense systems, and 529,134 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

The list of losses also includes 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the figures are being уточнюються.

In Dnipro, 2 people were killed after a Russian strike, and the number of injured has risen to 622.09.26, 07:12 • 2854 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine