US President Donald Trump said that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end sooner than people think. Trump said this at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

We are working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. This will also happen (the end of the war — ed.) sooner than people think — Trump said.

He again noted that 25,000 soldiers are killed in Ukraine every month.

Recall

US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz explained US President Donald Trump's remarks about the problems facing Russia's oil refining industry following Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries.