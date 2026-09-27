Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation as president of Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation from office. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

Details

He said that he intends to lead the election campaign in the upcoming parliamentary elections. In the event of victory, Vučić plans to assume the position of prime minister, but will step down as president.

To recap

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that he would resign by the end of September in order to be able to take part in the election campaign ahead of the October 25 elections.

UNN also reported that on September 9, Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections to the National Assembly for October 25.