In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.

A major road accident involving five cars occurred in Odesa; two police officers and three military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center who were conducting notification measures were injured, UNN reports, citing the Odesa region police.

Details

The accident occurred on the evening of September 26 on Serednofontanska Street; people were injured.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement officers, at a mobile checkpoint, police officers, together with employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, were conducting measures to notify citizens. At that time, a 52-year-old foreign national driving a "BMW" traveling from the direction of the railway station collided with four vehicles that were in a traffic jam.

As a result of the collision, two police officers and three military personnel were struck. Five cars were damaged.

Major traffic accident near Odesa: two women killed, 25 more people injured

All five injured people have now been taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. The severity of the bodily injuries they sustained is currently being determined.

An investigative and operational group from the Road Accident Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region and patrol police officers are working at the scene. All participants in the accident will be tested for intoxication.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the road accident. After that, the incident will be given the appropriate legal classification.