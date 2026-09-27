In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.

$44.9751.12
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2480 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
08:05 AM • 10558 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
07:36 AM • 10773 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
07:22 AM • 10312 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
06:41 AM • 11730 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
06:34 AM • 11365 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 14560 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
04:52 AM • 16068 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
04:33 AM • 13888 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
September 27, 02:55 AM • 16020 views
The United States and Russia have relaxed rules for combat AI: machines may be given more freedom to decide whom to attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1m/s
53%
757mm
Popular news
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 18888 views
In Russia, bears killed at least 20 people in one year, including 7 in a single region in one monthSeptember 27, 01:16 AM • 5876 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 16166 views
What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world September 27, 03:55 AM • 10779 views
An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhoto05:58 AM • 9140 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 50907 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 67209 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 71258 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 62668 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 59164 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
New York City
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 16237 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 18962 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 18438 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 17694 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 19132 views
Actual
Technology
KAB-250
BM-30 Smerch
Bild
Shahed-136

In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1970 views

In Odesa, a BMW collided with four vehicles at a mobile checkpoint. Two police officers and three TCC servicemen were injured.

In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.

A major road accident involving five cars occurred in Odesa; two police officers and three military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center who were conducting notification measures were injured, UNN reports, citing the Odesa region police.

Details

The accident occurred on the evening of September 26 on Serednofontanska Street; people were injured.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement officers, at a mobile checkpoint, police officers, together with employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, were conducting measures to notify citizens. At that time, a 52-year-old foreign national driving a "BMW" traveling from the direction of the railway station collided with four vehicles that were in a traffic jam.

As a result of the collision, two police officers and three military personnel were struck. Five cars were damaged.

Major traffic accident near Odesa: two women killed, 25 more people injured08.09.26, 18:54 • 7351 view

All five injured people have now been taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving the necessary medical care. The severity of the bodily injuries they sustained is currently being determined.

An investigative and operational group from the Road Accident Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region and patrol police officers are working at the scene. All participants in the accident will be tested for intoxication.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the road accident. After that, the incident will be given the appropriate legal classification.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa