The President of Finland asked Elon Musk to expand Starlink for Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb pleaded with Elon Musk to expand Starlink coverage to help Ukraine strike Russian ballistic missile launchers. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine needs additional capabilities to counter Russian ballistic missiles.

That is why... I am pleading for Elon Musk to give Ukrainians the ability to use Starlink in areas where ballistic missile launchers are located, either in the occupied territory of Ukraine or in Russia, for strategic purposes, because this would save lives - said Alexander Stubb.

Russia's use of ballistic missiles reached record levels this summer. As the publication writes, only "Ukrainian Patriot air defense systems are capable of intercepting such missiles, but ammunition supplies are severely depleted, and it is unclear where new ones could come from."

According to available data, Starlink has been operating in Ukraine since 2022. Satellite internet is used, in particular, for military communications and controlling drones. Starlink does not operate in Russia.

Also, looking ahead to winter, Stubb said that Ukraine needs three things.

The first is air defense, and even Starlink would, to some extent, be good air defense there. The second is energy facilities for the winter. The third is money. So that is what we are working on. We are working on preparing a winter package because I do not see the war ending by winter - Stubb emphasized.

According to the publication, Stubb also said that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine involving the United States are a positive step.

I still believe that the simplest solution would be to declare an unconditional ceasefire, essentially to stop the killing, as President Trump repeated in his speech at the UN General Assembly - said the President of Finland.

Reminder

Zelenskyy and Trump discussed the use of Starlink to strike targets in Russia. Trump advised coordinating this with Elon Musk.