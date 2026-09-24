A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s Cube

A six-year-old girl from China has set the women's world record for solving a Rubik's Cube. She solved a 3x3x3 cube in an average of 4.27 seconds. UNN reports this, citing The Washington Post.

Details

Lian Yunzhi first recorded an average time of 4.52 seconds at a World Cube Association-certified competition in Wuhan on September 13.

Three days later, after five attempts, she recorded an average time of 4.27 seconds at a similar competition in Guangzhou, China's state broadcaster CCTV reports.

What is known about the girl

Yunzhi, who is from Chengdu, learned to solve a Rubik's Cube at the age of four and spends two to three hours a day training to maintain her mastery of more than 1,300 cube-solving algorithms, her parents told CCTV.

According to the World Cube Association, the record for solving a single 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube belongs to Poland's Teodor Zajder, who solved it in 2.76 seconds in February at the age of nine.

American speedcuber Tommy Cherry set the record for solving a single 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube blindfolded—in 11.56 seconds.