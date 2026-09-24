Zelenskyy called the G20 summit in the United States "one of the best" opportunities to meet with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the G20 summit in Miami, United States, could provide "one of the best" opportunities for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia "with a real result." He said this to journalists during a briefing in New York in the early hours of September 24, UNN reports.

We discussed with the American side whether such a G20 format could take place and whether Ukraine was ready to meet. I believe this is one of the best opportunities proposed by the American side, by President Trump, regarding the G20; it seems to me that it is December 12. I believe this is a potential opportunity for a trilateral meeting with a real result - Zelenskyy noted.

"Let me explain why. First, there is Trump — he is the president, influential, number one. The second point is the G20, meaning that this is not just Europe, which Putin either likes or is irritated by; it is up to him. But what is important here is that these are our partners, the Europeans, and it is important that representatives of the Middle East and other countries are also here, as well as China and India. (…) In other words, in my view, this could be an atmosphere in which a result could be achieved. Of course, Ukraine will support it if such a format and an appropriate agreement are reached," the President emphasized.

Supplement

This statement came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington had invited Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit.

The Kremlin approved the invitation for Putin to attend the G20 summit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov initially said that Moscow would work through diplomatic channels on the proposal for Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami. He later clarified that it was premature to talk about Putin’s trip to the G20 and a meeting with Donald Trump.

The Kremlin representative noted that the decision on the response to the invitation for Putin to attend the G20 summit "will be worked out, and an appropriate decision will then be made."

"In any case, Russia intends to continue its participation in the work of the G20 and all the forums held within this framework," Peskov added.

Zelenskyy and Putin last met in person in Paris in December 2019 during talks in the Normandy format, mediated by France and Germany.