Russian forces destroyed a Kärcher warehouse in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on September 27 completely destroyed the Kärcher warehouse containing equipment and products. Orders were delayed or canceled, and the company is looking for alternative logistics.
On Sunday, September 27, Russian forces completely destroyed a warehouse where Kärcher equipment and products were stored. The company’s press service reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
Orders that were at the warehouse at the time of the attack are currently delayed or canceled.
We will contact each partner to discuss the situation and coordinate further action. We are switching to "Plan B" and engaging alternative logistics supply chains that we prepared in advance. At the same time, restructuring the processes requires some time, so disruptions in supplies may occur in the near future. We ask for your understanding of the situation
Recall
On Sunday, September 27, a service station caught fire in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District as a result of an enemy attack in the capital, while in another district, a man was killed when a non-residential building was hit.