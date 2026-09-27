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The Polish priest wounded at the monastery forgave his Ukrainian attacker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Father Adrian, who was wounded during the attack in Jarosław, forgave his attacker. He called on people not to blame all Ukrainians for the crime of one person.

The Polish priest wounded at the monastery forgave his Ukrainian attacker

The priest injured during the attack at a monastery in Poland forgave the attacker and called on people not to blame all Ukrainians. This is reported by Onet, according to UNN.

Details

Father Adrian, who was injured during the knife attack at the Jarosław Abbey, said during his sermon that he forgave the attacker. He also called on people to pray for the priest who was killed, those injured, and the attacker himself.

I would also like to ask you not to blame the nation from which the perpetrator comes... The evil was committed by a specific individual who is responsible for his actions

 - he said.

Recall

In Poland, one person was killed and four were injured in a knife attack at the monastery of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy members are among those injured. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen. 

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said that the detained Ukrainian might have mental disorders and is in hospital. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the crime at the Benedictine Sisters' abbey in Jarosław, committed by a Ukrainian, and emphasized that he was shocked by this evil. 

A Polish court ordered the Ukrainian to be held in pretrial detention for three months. Due to his health condition, he will be held in custody in a hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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