Solomiia Vitvytska became a mother at 46 and showed a photo of her son

$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:54 PM • 13910 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
September 27, 10:32 AM • 19113 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
September 27, 09:35 AM • 18190 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 19936 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 18843 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 16600 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 16248 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13689 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15722 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 17006 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
61%
755mm
Popular news
The President of Kazakhstan dismissed the defense minister after 14 servicemen were killed during exercises in the Caspian SeaSeptember 27, 08:20 AM • 5156 views
In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.PhotoSeptember 27, 08:57 AM • 10361 views
Iran has declared its readiness for new U.S. attacks and escalated its rhetoric10:47 AM • 5874 views
The Russian ambassador acknowledged the possibility of Russian drones flying over Moldova11:00 AM • 6626 views
"Only a Matter of Time": Budanov Warns of Threat to the Korean Region from PyongyangVideo11:58 AM • 7816 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 59284 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 75689 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 78955 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 69563 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 66539 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 22521 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 23108 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 22079 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 21100 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 22757 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Heating
KAB-250

Solomiia Vitvytska became a mother at 46 and showed a photo of her son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

TV presenter Solomiia Vitvytska announced the birth of her son. In June, she married his father, Oleksii Sytailo.

Solomiia Vitvytska became a mother at 46 and showed a photo of her son

The well-known Ukrainian television presenter Solomiia Vitvytska has given birth to a son. She announced this on the social network Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Vitvytska turned 46 in June. That same month, she married the child’s father—former judge and now serviceman Oleksii Sytailo.

According to media reports, the delivery took place at a private maternity hospital.

Oleksii Sytailo and I had been waiting for you so eagerly, our son

—the post says.

To remind you

Ukrainian fencer and Olympic champion Olha Kharlan gave birth to a daughter and showed her in a photo for the first time. The child’s father is Italian fencer Luigi Samele.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Social network
Olha Kharlan
Facebook