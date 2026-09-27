Solomiia Vitvytska became a mother at 46 and showed a photo of her son

The well-known Ukrainian television presenter Solomiia Vitvytska has given birth to a son. She announced this on the social network Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Vitvytska turned 46 in June. That same month, she married the child’s father—former judge and now serviceman Oleksii Sytailo.

According to media reports, the delivery took place at a private maternity hospital.

Oleksii Sytailo and I had been waiting for you so eagerly, our son —the post says.

To remind you

Ukrainian fencer and Olympic champion Olha Kharlan gave birth to a daughter and showed her in a photo for the first time. The child’s father is Italian fencer Luigi Samele.