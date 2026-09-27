The President of Kazakhstan dismissed the defense minister after 14 servicemen were killed during exercises in the Caspian Sea

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Dauren Kossanov as defense minister on September 27. Aidos Myrzakhmetov was appointed as the new head of the ministry. This was reported by UNN, citing the official website of the president of Kazakhstan.

The personnel decisions were made against the backdrop of the deaths of 14 servicemen during exercises in the Caspian Sea.

"By decree of the Head of State, Dauren Zhumatayevich Kossanov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement on the head of state's website said.

The statement did not specify the reason for the dismissal.

In a separate decree, Tokayev appointed Aidos Myrzakhmetov as defense minister, dismissing him from his previous post. Before that, Myrzakhmetov commanded the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that Kossanov's resignation was preceded by a tragedy in the Mangystau Region. On September 24, during the Khazar Korgany — 2026 naval exercises, servicemen were swept out to sea while personnel were being disembarked from the Kaysar boat. According to reports on the circumstances of the incident, the weather deteriorated sharply and the wind intensified. A total of 17 military personnel ended up in the sea. Three were rescued, while 14 died. The search operation ended on September 25 after the bodies of the last two victims were found. Kazakhstan declared this day a day of national mourning.

As part of the investigation, five officials from the Defense Ministry system were detained: the chief of staff — first deputy commander-in-chief of the Naval Forces, two commanders of military units, the commander of a marine infantry company, and the boat commander. They are suspected of negligence in the performance of their duties and violating navigation rules, which resulted in grave consequences. A government commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev was established to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

Separately, on September 26, Tokayev ordered a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry, including the financial and logistical support of military units. The initial results are to be presented to the president within seven days.

On September 27, Kazakhstan's Supreme Audit Chamber announced the start of a state audit of the defense agency. The audit concerns the effectiveness of the use of budget funds and the provision of support to military units.

For reference

Dauren Kossanov headed Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry from June 8, 2025, replacing Ruslan Zhaksylykov. Previously, he served as deputy defense minister and commander-in-chief of the Air Defense Forces.