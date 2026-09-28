Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit
Kyiv • UNN
A hit was recorded at the level of the fourth floor of an administrative building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District. A fire broke out at the site.
The Russian army continues to strike the center of Kyiv. As reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, a 7-story administrative building has been hit; online reports say that this concerns the "Dobrobut" medical center, reports UNN.
In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a 7-story administrative building was hit at the level of the 4th floor. Emergency services are heading to the scene
We should add
Telegram channels report a strike on the "Dobrobut" medical center, located near the building of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.
A fire broke out at the scene.
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