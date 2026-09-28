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Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15371 views

A hit was recorded at the level of the fourth floor of an administrative building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District. A fire broke out at the site.

Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit
Photo for illustrative purposes

The Russian army continues to strike the center of Kyiv. As reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, a 7-story administrative building has been hit; online reports say that this concerns the "Dobrobut" medical center, reports UNN.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a 7-story administrative building was hit at the level of the 4th floor. Emergency services are heading to the scene 

- the mayor of Kyiv reported.

We should add

Telegram channels report a strike on the "Dobrobut" medical center, located near the building of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

A fire broke out at the scene. 

Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry's buildings damaged, four people already injured at the National Academy of Sciences28.09.26, 15:26 • 3758 views

Antonina Tumanova

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