Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit

The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadership

No precipitation and up to +23° — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 29

Enemy drone struck central Kyiv: fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences, with at least one person killed and others injured

Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next

Russia’s military-industrial complex, oil facilities, and more - Zelenskyy revealed the geography of the latest strikes against the enemy

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Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?

Kallas called on EU countries to transfer air defense from their stockpiles to Ukraine - what scheme does she propose for Patriot missiles

"Enemy slept through the real strike": Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 51 km² in the Lyman direction

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Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine