Gold fell to $4,262 per ounce after dropping more than 2% over the week
Kyiv • UNN
The price of gold fell to $4,261.59 per ounce after a weekly decline of more than 2%. Markets are pricing in a 65% chance of another Federal Reserve rate hike.
Gold prices continued to decline amid high energy prices and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again. The spot price of gold fell 0.5% to $4,261.59 per ounce, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past week, the precious metal lost more than 2%. In September, gold mostly traded in the range of $4,230 to $4,510 per ounce, while in January its price reached a record high of nearly $5,600.
High oil prices are adding to pressure on gold. Due to the deadlock surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Brent has risen by approximately 70% since the beginning of the year, supporting inflation risks.
Markets expect another Fed rate hike
In mid-September, the Federal Reserve unanimously raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points. Investors are now assessing the probability of another hike in October at approximately 65%
An additional signal for the markets was the narrowing of the yield spread between 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds to 17 basis points—the lowest level since the beginning of 2025.
Other precious metals are also becoming cheaper, following gold. Silver lost 0.8% and traded at $63.77 per ounce, while platinum and palladium prices also declined.
Gold holds near $4,375 per ounce after the Fed’s first rate hike since 202321.09.26, 06:15 • 5577 views