Gold fell to $4,262 per ounce after dropping more than 2% over the week

$44.9751.12
ukenru
04:58 AM • 224 views
The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in several directions at once and liberated another settlement – ISW
04:35 AM • 3272 views
In Kyiv, 4 people were injured as a result of Russia's overnight attack, including teenagersPhoto
04:19 AM • 4960 views
Russia struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb; 8 children were among the 20 injuredPhotoVideo
03:16 AM • 11176 views
Ukrainian interceptors are already shooting down more than half of jet-powered "Shaheds" — Defense Express
02:37 AM • 14523 views
The new Rheinmetall plant has already delivered tens of thousands of 155 mm shells to Ukraine and is preparing to sharply increase production
01:38 AM • 14440 views
Trump asked Zelenskyy to “slow down” strikes on Russian oil refineries due to the threat of a global fuel crisis
12:37 AM • 15045 views
A New Major War Near the Red Sea — What Is Happening in Ethiopia and What Threat Does It Pose to the World
11:56 PM • 14613 views
Stubb sees no threat of a Russian attack on Finland and advises Europe to "keep calm and go to the sauna"
September 27, 10:56 PM • 14317 views
The Guardian reported on the "hell on earth" in occupied Oleshky, where food is running out
September 27, 09:56 PM • 24442 views
The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
82%
755mm
Popular news
In Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a blast wave damaged windows; 9 people were injuredSeptember 27, 07:08 PM • 13898 views
He headed the NBU and served as acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers: Serhii Arbuzov received a mandate in the State Duma of the Russian FederationSeptember 27, 08:01 PM • 13468 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 13971 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV award11:06 PM • 12863 views
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 2712:05 AM • 9732 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 77567 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 94062 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 95856 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 84959 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 82381 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 2712:05 AM • 10170 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV award11:06 PM • 13155 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 14231 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los AngelesSeptember 27, 09:01 PM • 19803 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 31408 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Financial Times
Heating
Starlink

Gold fell to $4,262 per ounce after dropping more than 2% over the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

The price of gold fell to $4,261.59 per ounce after a weekly decline of more than 2%. Markets are pricing in a 65% chance of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

Gold fell to $4,262 per ounce after dropping more than 2% over the week

Gold prices continued to decline amid high energy prices and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again. The spot price of gold fell 0.5% to $4,261.59 per ounce, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past week, the precious metal lost more than 2%. In September, gold mostly traded in the range of $4,230 to $4,510 per ounce, while in January its price reached a record high of nearly $5,600.

High oil prices are adding to pressure on gold. Due to the deadlock surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Brent has risen by approximately 70% since the beginning of the year, supporting inflation risks.

Markets expect another Fed rate hike

In mid-September, the Federal Reserve unanimously raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points. Investors are now assessing the probability of another hike in October at approximately 65%

An additional signal for the markets was the narrowing of the yield spread between 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds to 17 basis points—the lowest level since the beginning of 2025.

Other precious metals are also becoming cheaper, following gold. Silver lost 0.8% and traded at $63.77 per ounce, while platinum and palladium prices also declined.

Gold holds near $4,375 per ounce after the Fed’s first rate hike since 202321.09.26, 06:15 • 5577 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Gold
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
United States