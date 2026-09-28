Ukrainian forces have recently made advances or regained positions in several areas of the front at once—near Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Chasiv Yar, and in the Oleksandrivka direction. Russian sources also acknowledged the liberation of the village of Perebudova in Donetsk Oblast by the Defense Forces, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

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In the Kupiansk direction, geolocated footage indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced or are holding positions southeast of the city—near Hlushkivka and Novoosynove. Russian sources previously claimed that these areas were controlled by Russian forces.

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment the Defense Forces destroyed in one day

ISW also recorded Ukrainian positions east and southeast of Sloviansk in areas near Yurkivka and Mykolaivka, where Russian forces had previously conducted infiltration operations or claimed to have a presence.

Advances near Chasiv Yar and Oleksandrivka

The analysts separately reported a recent advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in southwestern Chasiv Yar. The presence of Ukrainian troops was also recorded in Viroliubivka, which, according to ISW's assessment, casts doubt on Russian claims of control over a number of nearby positions.

The Guardian reported on the "hell on earth" in occupied Oleshky, where food is running out

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian military bloggers acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had liberated Perebudova. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered Komar and are fighting for the settlement. Russian sources acknowledge that Russian forces are facing significant difficulties advancing specifically along the Piddubne–Myrne–Komar line.

Another local success was recorded in Kostantynivka—Ukrainian troops cleared a building in the east of the city that had been infiltrated by a Russian group. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian marines also reported clearing about 5 square kilometers of territory of Russian saboteurs.

Ukrainian interceptors are already shooting down more than half of jet-powered "Shaheds" — Defense Express