The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment the Defense Forces destroyed in one day

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces killed or wounded 2,090 Russian military personnel. Russia’s army also lost 1,382 unmanned aerial vehicles and hundreds of other pieces of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, Russia’s total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,531,060 military personnel.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces also destroyed 1 tank, 8 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 2 air defense systems.

Russian equipment losses

In addition, Russian forces lost 12 ground robotic systems, 1,382 operational-tactical UAVs, 490 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 7 pieces of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, the General Staff estimates Russia’s losses at 12,385 tanks, 25,450 armored combat vehicles, 50,477 artillery systems, 2,165 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,679 air defense systems. The data is being уточнено.

Ukrainian interceptors are already shooting down more than half of jet-powered "Shaheds" — Defense Express