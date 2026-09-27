The Russian strike on the "Stolychnyi" market in Kyiv claimed the lives of two people

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

During the night of September 27, Russian occupiers struck the grounds of the “Stolichnyi” market in Sofiivska Borshchahivka. Two people are currently known to have been killed, reports Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council, according to UNN.

Details

Rescuers and all relevant services are working at the site. Efforts to extinguish the fire and address the consequences of the attack are ongoing. Be careful and take care of yourselves. Do not ignore air-raid alerts — the official said in a post.

At the same time, a UNN photojournalist is publishing footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Aftermath of the Russian strike on the market in Sofiivska Borshchahivka on September 27, 2026. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

We remind you

On Sunday, September 27, Russian forces completely destroyed a warehouse where Kärcher equipment and products were stored.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that during the day on September 27, Russian forces struck the residence building of the ambassador of Saudi Arabia.