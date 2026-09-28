EU is preparing "road maps" for accession for Ukraine and three other countries — Politico

The EU is drawing up proposals that would give the four countries closest to joining the bloc, including Ukraine, a clear, step-by-step path to membership, while others are lagging behind. Politico reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

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Targeted "road maps" are being considered for Montenegro, Ukraine, Moldova and Albania, two senior European Commission officials working on the draft proposals said, as part of efforts to speed up the years-long process.

These four countries are viewed as leaders in the EU accession process, but they still face slow progress and unclear timelines as to when they may be formally admitted.

Although Brussels has long supported their membership applications, the "road maps" would mark the first time they are given guarantees that, if they continue the necessary reforms, they will be admitted, as well as indicative deadlines for completing the negotiations, the publication writes.

According to one official, the "road maps" will more clearly define what is expected of each candidate country, while also creating obligations for current members, who must give their blessing for the process to continue. The plans also set approximate dates for the formal completion of groups of reforms known as negotiating "clusters" — important milestones on the path to membership.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised targeted support for candidate countries "that have made the most progress" during her State of the Union address in early September.

However, officials confirmed that other candidate countries at earlier stages of the process, such as Kosovo, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, will not be offered "road maps" at this stage. Nor will they be offered to Georgia, Turkey or Serbia, whose applications have stalled due to concerns about democratic backsliding and the judiciary.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that the new "road maps" will "provide a path toward completing the accession negotiations. They will set out a clear list of priorities: timelines and outcomes, to help the most advanced candidates complete the necessary reforms."

"A geopolitical imperative"

The move comes against the backdrop of a separate review of the EU's "pre-enlargement" policy. Candidate countries need to be offered a better path toward "gradual integration" into the bloc, officials believe, one that would use economic benefits and access to joint projects to reward them for progress. This policy review, led by von der Leyen's close adviser Alexander Adam, is due to be presented to senior officials on October 6; it is intended to keep them on the path to the EU while their applications are being considered.

"Enlargement … remains a geopolitical imperative. However, accession takes time," says a draft of the "pre-enlargement" policy review. "Candidate countries must undergo a rigorous, merit-based process and carry out far-reaching and lasting reforms. This time should be used fully and strategically both to prepare the Union for enlargement and to deepen gradual integration in areas of mutual interest," the document states.

As part of this review, von der Leyen and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will propose changes to the bloc's internal operations to ensure that safeguards are in place to prevent new members from disrupting key policies or reneging on their commitments. The changes may include provisions for emergency clauses and transitional periods before certain membership rights are fully granted.

"The policy reviews show that the Union can accept more members through targeted adaptation, largely within the existing treaties," the draft says, arguing that the EU's foundational laws do not need to be changed to allay concerns about enlargement.

The governments of the bloc’s countries are cautious about admitting new members, some of which have only a few decades of democratic governance, after Hungary backslid on the principles of the rule of law under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and used its veto power to block key policy decisions, such as sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. The support of current members must be unanimous for candidate countries to advance through the EU accession process.

EU leaders will discuss how and how quickly new members can be brought in during a two-day summit in Brussels starting on October 15; in turn, the European Commission will ask them to provide political support for accelerating the pace. The European Council will hold a "strategic discussion on enlargement and internal reforms," according to the draft agenda.

Kallas said earlier this month that she hoped the proposed changes and talks with leaders would lead to an "autumn of enlargement" after many years of slow progress.

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