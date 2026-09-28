Russia’s military-industrial complex, oil facilities, and more — Zelenskyy revealed the geography of the latest strikes against the enemy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a response to Russian strikes through Ukrainian long-range sanctions against a number of enemy targets in 6 Russian regions and in the Black Sea. This includes two Russian defense plants and oil facilities, the Head of State noted. UNN reports.

Details

"We are consistently responding to Russian strikes against life with our long-range capabilities," Zelenskyy emphasized on social media on September 28.

This night, our sanctions were used against two defense plants—in the Tula and Voronezh regions. During this 24-hour period, SBU units performed well against the aggressor's oil facilities in the Krasnodar region. Sanctions were used against facilities in the Kaluga and Oryol regions that the Russians use for drone terror against Ukraine. In the Bryansk region, they operated directly against the occupation contingent. A target in the Black Sea was also hit - Zelenskyy noted.

The President expressed gratitude to "everyone who takes the war back to where it came from." "Russia must stop escalating," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Defense Forces continue to “take out” Russian drone bases and air defense - General Staff revealed the details

We remind you

Ukraine is systematically carrying out long-range strikes against Russian oil refining, logistics, and military infrastructure. Among the means used by the Defense Forces for such operations are FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones produced by the Ukrainian company Fire Point.

In the past three months alone, according to Fire Point data, weapons produced by the company have enabled the Defense Forces to strike more than 100 Russian facilities in occupied Crimea. About 50% of the strikes hit infrastructure on which Russian troops depend, while another 20% targeted logistical and transport infrastructure. The remaining 30% consisted of military infrastructure and high-value equipment, including air defense systems, aviation, headquarters, and deployment sites.