Defense Forces continue to “take out” Russian drone bases and air defense - General Staff revealed the details

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The Defense Forces struck a Russian Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and gun system, command posts, and launch sites for the occupiers’ UAVs. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on September 28, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, on September 27 and during the night of September 28, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important military targets of the Russian army:

in the area of the settlement of Seltso in Russia’s Bryansk region, a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and gun system was struck;

in Vynohradivka, Zaporizhzhia region, a UAV command post and a temporary deployment site of an enemy UAV unit were struck;

in Donetsk, Donetsk region, a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs was struck.

"The systematic destruction of such targets is aimed at reducing the intensity of the Russian army’s use of attack drones and maximally weakening its ability to use them to strike Ukrainian territory," the General Staff noted.

"In addition, in Donetsk region, a repair unit was struck in Mariupol; ammunition depots were struck in Makiivka and Ustynivka, while a depot of material and technical supplies belonging to the Russian occupiers was struck in Nikolske," the General Staff reported.

Operations against the key military targets of the Russian aggressor continue.

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment the Defense Forces destroyed in one day