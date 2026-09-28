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"The Cheapest" McLaren Turned Out to Be One of the Most Practical Supercars on the Market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The 2026 McLaren GTS starts at $229,900 and has 566 liters of cargo space. Among the model's drawbacks is a 7-inch touchscreen display.

"The Cheapest" McLaren Turned Out to Be One of the Most Practical Supercars on the Market

The 2026 McLaren GTS has become the British manufacturer’s most affordable model and, amid the rapid rise in supercar prices, looks like a relatively "good buy." Its price starts at $229,900, reports Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

For comparison, the new Lamborghini Temerario costs from $387,649, and its price can exceed half a million dollars with additional options. Even the hybrid McLaren Artura is more expensive than the GTS, starting at $260,400. The GTS tested by Autoblog was priced at $246,100 with options.

The model appeared in 2024 as the successor to the McLaren GT and became not only the brand’s cheapest but also its most practical car.

A supercar that can even fit golf clubs

At the front, the GTS has a 5-cubic-foot trunk—about 142 liters. At the rear, there is another cargo compartment measuring 15 cubic feet—approximately 425 liters. In total, that is about 566 liters of space.

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That is more than some sports cars that look considerably more practical offer. For comparison, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space, the Porsche 718 Cayman has 15, and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has 15.5.

The GTS can also be equipped with power seats with memory and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 12 speakers. At the same time, Autoblog identifies the small 7-inch touchscreen display as one of the car’s weak points.

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Stepan Haftko

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