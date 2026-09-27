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Russia struck the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador in Kyiv — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On September 27, Russian forces damaged the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador, schools, kindergartens and other facilities. Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

Russia struck the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador in Kyiv — Zelenskyy

During the day on September 27, Russian forces struck the residence of the ambassador of Saudi Arabia; two kindergartens and two schools, an ordinary residential building, a service station, several warehouses, and communications facilities were also damaged. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

If Russia were truly preparing for any real steps toward de-escalation, as it tells, among others, American negotiators, there would have been no such wave of "Shahed" terror. And the situation must be viewed soberly. Russia knows how to send such hopeful diplomatic signals that the world simply wants to hear. It knows how to send such signals in order to postpone the world's tough steps in response to the war

- the head of state said.

He added that in America, the Lindsay Graham sanctions-and-tariff bill is already at the stage of being put into effect.

A law that could change a great deal for the better if fully implemented. This law must be enacted, and everyone in the world can see that THERE IS REASON to apply it and THERE IS A PURPOSE. We are counting on effective decisions by the world and on our partners increasing pressure so that Russia sees that its manipulation through diplomatic signals will not allow it to gain additional time for war and terror again and again. It is important that our other partners from the Group of Seven and the Group of Twenty also stand on principle

- the president's post reads.

We remind you

This week, Russian forces used more than 2,200 attack drones, about 1,650 guided aerial bombs, and 38 missiles of various types against Ukraine, a significant portion of them ballistic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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