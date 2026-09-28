In Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the “Edelweiss-95” oil depot caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRA

During the night of September 28, a fire broke out at the Edelweiss-95 oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai following a drone attack. ASTRA reported this based on an OSINT analysis of eyewitness videos, UNN writes.

Details

Residents of the stanitsa of Novotitarovskaya reported drones flying overhead and numerous explosions that could be heard in the area of the railway.

Based on the geolocation of the released footage, ASTRA concluded that the fire broke out on the premises of the oil depot owned by the Krasnodar-based company Edelweiss-95.

What is known about the oil depot

The company specializes in the wholesale supply of diesel fuel and AI-92, AI-95, and AI-100 gasoline. The oil depot’s total capacity is 4,500 cubic meters.

The company also has its own railway branch for receiving and shipping fuel. According to Edelweiss-95 itself, it has operated in the fuel market for about 30 years and purchases petroleum products directly from major Russian oil refineries.

There is currently no official information about the scale of the fire or possible damage to the oil depot.

Trump asked Zelenskyy to “slow down” strikes on Russian oil refineries due to the threat of a global fuel crisis