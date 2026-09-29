Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden Panettiere

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko filed a petition for temporary guardianship of his 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, a month after the death of her mother, American actress Hayden Panettiere. This is necessary to protect the actress’s assets and ensure her daughter’s right to inherit, E! News reports, according to UNN.

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Klitschko filed the petition in court on September 24. His attorneys emphasized that the appointment must be made urgently, since Kaya is Panettiere’s sole heir and is entitled to all of her property.

Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high likelihood that property belonging to Hayden’s estate could be lost, damaged, or dissipated – the court documents state.

Klitschko is concerned about Panettiere’s assets

The petition also expressed concern about an unidentified person who allegedly had access to the actress’s home before her death. After Panettiere’s death, security changed the locks, and designer clothing and accessories were moved to a safe location. Klitschko’s representatives fear attempts to unlawfully appropriate part of the estate.

"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her death

The hearing on granting Klitschko the relevant status is scheduled for December 7. At the same time, he has had full custody of Kaya since 2018.

Panettiere died at the age of 36. Her death was ruled accidental, resulting from the toxic effects of fentanyl and a number of other substances. After the actress’s death, Klitschko said that he would always speak to his daughter about her mother with respect and would try to preserve her memory.

It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from