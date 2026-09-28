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As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3240 views

A Russian strike on the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv claimed the life of Volodymyr Horbulin’s assistant. The academician himself sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed
Volodymyr Horbulin. Photo: EPA/UPG

As a result of the Russian strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, an aide to former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Horbulin was killed. Horbulin himself was injured, but he is doing well, the press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine reported, according to UNN

"He sustained minor injuries from broken glass, but he is doing well. He is at home," the press service reported. 

At the same time, they added that Horbulin's aide was killed as a result of the strike. 

The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine noted that the strike directly hit the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv — the place where the Academy's scientists and employees come to work every day. 

Supplement

Volodymyr Horbulin is a scientist, Doctor of Technical Sciences (1994), professor (1995), and academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (1997). Adviser to the President of Ukraine (since 1999), Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (2014–2018). On October 9, 2020, he was elected First Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Since 2023, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine. Hero of Ukraine (2021).

Horbulin was also the first Secretary of the Council for National Security and Defense from 1996 to 1999. 

He also served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in an acting capacity from May to October 2006. 

To recap 

In central Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a non-residential building. A fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences. There are injured people and at least one person has been killed. 

In Kyiv, one person was preliminarily reported killed, while another seven were injured in a Russian strike in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi district. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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