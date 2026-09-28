Russian strike on the NAS building in Kyiv: number of injured rises to seven
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike damaged a NAS building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district: one person was killed and seven were injured. In total, 19 people were injured during the day.
In Kyiv, one person has preliminarily been killed and another 7 injured as a result of a Russian strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Rescuers clarified that the enemy struck the building of one of the facilities of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.
Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.
In addition
According to the Kyiv City State Administration, trolleybus No. 40 is operating with changes due to the closure of traffic on Antonovycha Street.
Trolleybus service toward Kadetskyi Hai Street has been organized along trolleybus route No. 9-K. In the opposite direction, it is operating according to its regular route, the statement said.
Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit28.09.26, 15:48 • 14746 views
What else is known
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a total of 19 city residents have been injured in Kyiv as a result of enemy attacks on September 28. In particular, three children. One woman was killed.
Medics hospitalized 6 of the injured, including two children
Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry’s buildings was damaged; four people have now been injured at the National Academy of Sciences28.09.26, 15:26 • 3690 views