Russian strike on the NAS building in Kyiv: number of injured rises to seven

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1680 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo
01:03 PM • 16457 views
No precipitation and up to +23° — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 29Photo
11:21 AM • 41778 views
Enemy drone struck central Kyiv: fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences, with at least one person killed and others injuredPhoto
10:55 AM • 33442 views
Preferential gas prices will effectively be maintained until the end of the heating season - what to expect next
09:27 AM • 31905 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, oil facilities, and more - Zelenskyy revealed the geography of the latest strikes against the enemyVideo
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 58561 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
08:57 AM • 24086 views
Kallas called on EU countries to transfer air defense from their stockpiles to Ukraine - what scheme does she propose for Patriot missiles
September 28, 07:43 AM • 21446 views
"Enemy slept through the real strike": Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 51 km² in the Lyman directionVideo
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 52945 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
September 28, 05:59 AM • 16404 views
EU is preparing "road maps" for accession for Ukraine and three other countries — Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.7m/s
49%
757mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 28 in Ukraine and around the world September 28, 03:55 AM • 29848 views
In Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, the “Edelweiss-95” oil depot caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRAPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 04:31 AM • 28389 views
"ATESH" reported thousands of casualties and cases of suicide in a Russian division advancing in the Zaporizhzhia regionSeptember 28, 04:46 AM • 35994 views
South Korea demands explanations from Ukraine over captured North KoreansSeptember 28, 05:43 AM • 35294 views
Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hitVideo12:48 PM • 13923 views
Publications
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo01:51 PM • 1720 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 58575 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 52957 views
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 120072 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 137607 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
Dnipro (city)
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27September 28, 12:05 AM • 54058 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV awardSeptember 27, 11:06 PM • 51542 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 48789 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los AngelesSeptember 27, 09:01 PM • 48718 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 60128 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
Pantsir missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network

Russian strike on the NAS building in Kyiv: number of injured rises to seven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1998 views

A Russian strike damaged a NAS building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district: one person was killed and seven were injured. In total, 19 people were injured during the day.

Russian strike on the NAS building in Kyiv: number of injured rises to seven
Photo: Andrii Khodkov — UNN photographer

In Kyiv, one person has preliminarily been killed and another 7 injured as a result of a Russian strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers clarified that the enemy struck the building of one of the facilities of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing. 

In addition

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, trolleybus No. 40 is operating with changes due to the closure of traffic on Antonovycha Street.

Trolleybus service toward Kadetskyi Hai Street has been organized along trolleybus route No. 9-K. In the opposite direction, it is operating according to its regular route, the statement said.

Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit28.09.26, 15:48 • 14746 views

What else is known

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a total of 19 city residents have been injured in Kyiv as a result of enemy attacks on September 28. In particular, three children. One woman was killed.

Medics hospitalized 6 of the injured, including two children 

— Klitschko added.

Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry’s buildings was damaged; four people have now been injured at the National Academy of Sciences28.09.26, 15:26 • 3690 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
War in Ukraine
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv